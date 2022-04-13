Saskatoon firefighters free person trapped in SUV

Firefighters rescued a person trapped in an SUV following a crash on Highway 14.

The crash involving a semi truck and an SUV happened just west of Saskatoon Wednesday morning.

Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the scene to assist the Asquith Fire Department, according to a news release.

Using a cutting tool, Saskatoon firefighters freed the driver of the SUV.

The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was seriously injured in the crash according to RCMP.

There were no passengers in the SUV.

The semi driver did not report any injuries, RCMP said.

Both fire departments remained on the scene to clean up leaked fluid from the semi.

Traffic was being rerouted at the crash site late Wednesday morning as Warman RCMP conducted its investigation.