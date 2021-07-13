Saskatoon firefighters help driver crawl out of sunroof after rollover

Just after noon on Tuesday, Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a rollover at the intersection of Eighth Street and Arlington Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash that ended with an SUV lying on its side.

Fire crews stabilized the SUV so the driver could safely crawl out the sunroof, according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters performed medical assessments and turned patient care over to paramedics.

Fire crews cleaned up fluids that had leaked from the vehicles before they were towed away.