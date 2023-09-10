Saskatoon firefighters observe national memorial day

The second Sunday of September is designated as Firefighters National Memorial Day in Canada.

In Saskatoon, firefighters joined stations across the country in a simultaneous moment of silence, dedicated to honouring those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

This year alone, Canada has mourned the loss of four firefighters in the relentless battle against wildfires that have ravaged various regions.

"There have been firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Those dangers are inherent. We come to work, and we're happy to help,” said Captain Brady Koback with the Saskatoon Fire Department.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said firefighters “are some of the bravest people you can meet.”

“And today, on Firefighters' National Memorial Day, we pause to remember Canada's fallen firefighters. We will never forget their sacrifice, and we will stand with their colleagues and loved ones — today and every day."

Firefighters understand that their profession is inherently dangerous, whether they’re battling wildfires or responding to emergencies within urban settings.

"We come to work, and we don't know what our day is going to be like. We could go to a house fire just to protect the community. EMS calls, or the middle of the street for motor vehicle accidents," said Koback.

Given the tragic losses experienced this year, safety remains a paramount concern, he says.

"Safety is number one. We have to look after each other first. Whether it be health or mental well-being, we look after each other and make sure we're safe. Then we can do our jobs for the community," said Koback.