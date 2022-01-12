Saskatoon firefighters pull 4 children, 1 adult from vehicle flipped on its side

Saskatoon firefighters pulled five people from a vehicle Wednesday morning in Saskatoon.

Just after 8:30, a two-vehicle crash at Highway 11 and Circle Drive was reported to Saskatoon Fire Department, according to a news release.

One of the vehicles ended up lying on its side with five people inside, the department said.

After stabilizing the vehicle, firefighters helped four children and one adult exit.

There were no injuries, according to the department.

The fire crew stayed with the vehicle's occupants until someone they knew could pick them up.