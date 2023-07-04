Saskatoon firefighters rescue several people after campus roof collapse

Emergency crews blocked off Wiggins Avenue following a construction accident at the Murray Library building on the University of Saskatchewan campus on Tuesday.

Saskatoon police said crews were called to the scene around 3 p.m. with reports that roof panels had collapsed.

The fire department said there may have been up to six construction workers involved in the incident.

A witness told CTV News the wall of the library moved and she heard a loud crash and screams before fleeing the building.

One worker was trapped underneath roof panels and broke his leg, and two others were injured, one with an ankle fracture and the other bruises, a fire department news release said.

Firefighters extricated the worker from the rubble. He was seen being carried out on a stretcher by paramedics.

The three injured workers were taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the university said the collapse happened during a "selective demolition process where portions of the exterior soffit collapsed."

The university said the situation has been contained and there is no danger to public, but it's asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

"There is an ongoing investigation into the incident," the university said.

-With files from John Flatters