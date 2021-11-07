Saskatoon firefighters respond to submerged vehicle near Highway 16, Boychuk Drive
Saskatoon firefighters searched a small body of water in the city Sunday morning after a vehicle drove off the road.
At around 1:23 a.m. on Nov. 7, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was called to a pond near Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive after a vehicle left the road and entered the water which was about three to four feet deep, SFD said in a news release.
One person was able to exit the vehicle and needed assistance to check the water and vehicle for other people, SFD said.
Firefighters searched the water to check on the submerged vehicle and confirmed no other people were in the vehicle or the water, SFD said. A tow truck pulled the vehicle from the pond and the Saskatoon Police Service has taken over for further investigation, according to a news release.
