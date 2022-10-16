Saskatoon first responders test their mettle

Three branches of Saskatoon first responders are competing in a fitness challenge to raise funds for veterans’ and first responders’ mental health.

The YXE First Responder Fitness Festival, held this weekend at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex, is raising funds for OSI-CAN, an organization giving mental health supports to veterans, first responders and other public safety personnel.

Sometimes workers that are first on the scene of an accident aren’t trained to deal with the trauma they witness, so the support OSI-CAN provides is vital, says event organizer and race director Chris Harris.

“It’s not just EMS, fire or police, it’s really anybody that serves in a first responder capacity,” he said.

“Like a tow truck driver that goes to the scene of a traffic fatality. We don’t think about it. They’re not trained for that, so it provides assistance for people and their families who need it.”

To her knowledge, the event is the first of its kind in the province according to event coordinator Angela McEwen.

“The inspiration behind it — I’m a police officer and anytime we see our medics or firefighters at a call, it’s typically not for a good reason,” McEwen told CTV News. “So we wanted to connect in a more positive way, to promote this inter-agency relationship and bring everyone together.”

More than 60 participants competed in challenges like trail runs, tug of war and various crossfit-style circuits.

Harris says combining physical fitness and mental health in a positive environment was the perfect marriage.

“To do the jobs we do, you have to be mentally fit,” said Harris. “And to be mentally fit, you become physically fit. So the marriage between the two is so important.”

Sunday’s events include activities for kids to learn about first responders, the fridge flip, and the finale, all three teams pull their respective vehicles in a truck-pull.

While they are keeping score, Harris says this weekend is all about seeing his peers for more than the uniform.

“I think going forward, when I see them in the field, that familiarity is there, and camaraderie.”