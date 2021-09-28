Saskatoon fitness rooms fall under provincial proof of vaccination rules, city says

The City of Saskatoon will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for residents to access fitness rooms, weight rooms and gymnasiums in the city’s leisure centres when provincial proof of vaccination rules come into effect on Friday.

Those facilities are considered indoor fitness centres and gyms in relation to the requirement, the city said in a news release.

The city’s leisure centres include Cosmo Civic Centre, Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre, Lakewood and Lawson Civic Centres, Saskatoon Field House and Shaw Centre.

Only those customers and visitors over the age of 12 who are accessing fitness rooms, weight rooms and gymnasiums will need to provide their ID and proof of vaccination or negative test upon arrival at the facility each visit.

Customers and visitors should plan for extra time during their visits to allow for this additional step.

Adult visitors and on-court officials do not require masks while participating in sports activities so long as they provide proof of vaccination or negative test.

Those under the age of 18 are also exempt from wearing masks while participating in sports.

However, indoor arenas (ACT, Archibald, Cosmo, Gordie Howe Kinsmen, Lions) do not require proof of vaccination or negative test to access the facility.

The city says it will work with rental and user groups to implement requirements for their athletes, coaches and officials, and spectators for ticketed events at leisure centres and indoor arenas.

“The City may not know all the details as of the Oct. 1 targeted start date and it may take some time to finalize the details based on the information available from the Province. We please ask that everyone visiting these facilities be patient and kind with staff and other customers as we all work through this new requirement,” the release said.