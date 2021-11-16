Saskatoon flights delayed, cancelled in severe winter storm

Flights arriving and departing Saskatoon are cancelling amid the city’s severe winter storm.

Snow, freezing rain and wind broke through the city on Tuesday.

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 30 cm of snow to fall by Wednesday and wind gusts to peak at 90 km/hour with limited visibility.

So far, three WestJet departing Saskatoon have cancelled and two AirCanada flights to Toronto are delayed.

Some flights arriving into Saskatoon have also been cancelled.

Cancelled departures

• WestJet WS3266 to Winnipeg

• WestJet WS3371 to Calgary

• WestJet WS3267 to Edmonton

Cancelled arrivals

• WestJet WS3374 from Edmonton

• WestJet WS3393 from Winnipeg

• WesJet WS3370 from Calgary