Saskatoon Food Bank organizes city-wide food drive to meet record need

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is running a city-wide food drive for the month of May to help feed the record number of people coming through its doors.

Executive director Laurie O’Connor told CTV News they were seeing an increase in numbers as prices rise.

“I think the prolonged inflation has been really hard for folks,” she said. “Last month alone, we had a record-breaking month, not a record we wanted to break, but it's close to 24,000 people served in our emergency food hamper program in one month.”

According to the organization’s website, the number of people using the emergency nutrition program has gone up by 35 per cent, and half of those are children.

“I can understand there may have been on many people's part a reluctance to use the food bank services, and finally hit that breaking point and then suddenly it's sort of like this rush, this flood of people who are making use of the Food Bank and what they have to offer,” O’Connor said.

She said they were looking for items that will allow families to make meals, like soups, stews, pasta and sauces.

“Things that will fill the pantry, but also last for a little while.”

The food drive runs until May 31 and those wishing to donate can drop food items off at select grocery stores or at the food bank itself. O’Connor said financial donations are also welcome and can be made on the food bank website.