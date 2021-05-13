Saskatoon forecast: A small chance of rain in an otherwise warm, dry week
While there was a small chance of rain Wednesday in Saskatoon it managed to avoid us. There’s once again about a 30 to 40 per cent chance we see some light rain, with the potential for a thunderstorm.
Daytime highs sit at 22 through to Saturday, and should stay in the 20s through at least next Tuesday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mainly Sunny, chance of Showers
High: 22
Evening: 6
Friday – Sunny
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 22
Sunday – Sunny
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 20