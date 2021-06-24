Saskatoon forecast: Mostly cloudy but the heat is on

Things keep warming up as we head toward to the weekend.

Saskatoon wakes to mostly cloudy conditions, but the heat is on.

Thursday’s high of 26 degrees is the coolest we’ll see for at least a week as a wave of plus thirty weather is on its way.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

· High: 26

· Evening: 24

· 9 p.m:. 20

Friday – Partly Sunny.

· Morning Low: 10

· Afternoon High: 27

Saturday – Mostly Sunny.

· Morning Low: 14

· Afternoon High: 29