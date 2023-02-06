Saskatoon freezing rain causes bump in collisions

The Saskatoon Police Service asked people to slow down on their drive Monday morning, as freezing rain overnight led to a number of collisions.

A spokesperson for the police said officers responded to eight collisions since Sunday night, including at 22nd Street West and Avenue H North, Dufferin Avenue and 5th Street East, and Central Avenue and Attridge.

A news release from the city said crews were out Monday morning applying a fresh dusting of salt and sand to high-traffic streets, bridge decks and intersections.

Eighteen sanders were out working, the city said.

Both the city and the police service cautioned drivers to slow down and allow more space between themselves and the vehicle ahead of them, and to leave more time to reach their destinations.