Saskatoon garage fire could be arson, investigator says

A Saskatoon fire investigator says a blaze that scorched the side of a garage in a Mount Royal alleyway was suspicious in nature.

Crews were called to the scene of the detached garage fire, on the 200 block of Witney Avenue South, just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was found in the garage when firefighters arrived and they had the blaze put out quickly, according to a fire department news release.

An investigator deemed the cause and origin of the fire suspicious and turned the case over to the Saskatoon police arson team.