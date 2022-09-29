Saskatoon gas prices reach $1.75 per litre

The average gas price prices in Saskatoon have increased nearly 15 cents per litre this week.

According to CAA, the average gas price in the city on Wednesday was is $1.65 per litre. Last week the average price was $1.50 per litre.

However, many gas stations were charging as much as $1.75 per litre.

Last year the average gas price in Saskatoon was $1.32 per litre, according to CAA.

Saskatchewan isn’t the only province seeing an increase. Most Canadians are seeing rising prices at the pumps, including in British Columbia, which has an average gas price of $2.14 per litre.

Alberta’s average price remains the lowest in the country at $1.45 per litre.