Saskatoon gas prices reach new record-high of $2.06 a litre

Gas prices at some Saskatoon stations increased to $2.06 per litre on Monday.

The jump comes less than a week after prices passed the $2.00-per-litre mark in the city.

The new record-high price is 10 cents above the provincial average, which hovered around $1.96 a litre Monday afternoon, according to Gasbuddy.

However, it is in line with the national average which sat at $2.07 per litre.

The national average passed the $2.00 mark for the first time ever in May.

Stations in Regina also hit $2.06 Monday afternoon.