Saskatoon gas prices surge

A Saskatoon gas station sign is shown in a May, 4, 2022 photo. (Tyler Barrow/CTV News)

The price of gas jumped in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

Prices at some gas stations jumped to 178.9 cents per litre.

Some industry analysts are predicting prices to break the $2.00 mark in Canada ahead of the May long weekend.

Vancouver is already seeing prices of 2.11 cents a litre at the pumps.

