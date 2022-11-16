Saskatoon gears up for Santa Claus Parade

The 31st annual Santa Claus Parade is planned for Nov. 27 in Saskatoon.

Starting at 1 p.m. on 19th Street East and Avenue A South, the parade will march through the downtown area, turning left on 3rd Avenue south, right on 20th Street East and left again on 22 Street East.

Floats will turn left at 1st Avenue North where Santa will be dropped off at the Midtown Mall.

The first Santa Claus Parade in Canada was held in 1905, with the first in Saskatoon in 1990, according to the event website.

Saskatoon’s event was virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned in 2021.

In 2019, 15,000 people lined the streets to see the parade.

There are currently 45 floats expected to take part.

The event is a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan.

For more information, visit the parade’s website.