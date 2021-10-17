Saskatoon golf courses slowing down after a busy season
With near-record temperatures in Saskatoon on Sunday, golfers were out enjoying the final round of 2021.
The Willows Golf and Country Club is expecting to shutdown for the year after this weekend.
"We had some great weather right through the busiest months of July and August and right up until the end of October here for our last day," said Willows director of golf, Craig Prentice. "Golf was just one of the few things people could do, and we’re lucky enough to be open during the (COVID-19) restrictions."
Prentice estimates as many as 10-15 more rounds were played this year than any other year.
City courses are starting to cut back, as all of them are ending the season on Monday. The back-nine at Wildwood Golf Course and Holiday Park will remain open for another week.
One course that will be staying open a little longer is Moon Lake which is welcoming golfers until Oct. 24.
