Saskatoon grocery store closed until mid-May due to flooding

A Saskatoon No Frills was closed in April 2022 due to flooding. (Dan Shingoose/CTV News)

A Saskatoon grocery store will be shuttered until next month.

The No Frills location in the 2400 block of 22nd Street West was damaged by a water main break.

A spokesperson from Loblaw — the store's parent company — said it has "engaged a team" to repair the damage.

The store is expected to reopen in mid-May, according to the spokesperson.

