Saskatoon group hold vigil outside city hall citing 'egregious violation of rights'
A group opposing mask and vaccine mandates held a silent vigil in front of Saskatoon City Square Saturday.
“People have been isolated for so long during these last 600 days and are longing to gather with others to affirm their freedoms which they feel have been taken away from them,” said vigil organizer Maylane Wong in a news release.
The vigil, advertised as The Fourth World Wide Rally for Freedom, aimed to highlight the egregious violation of rights and freedoms stripped away from the various levels of government since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
On Thursday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the provincial government would be reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces beginning Sept. 17. By Oct. 1, Moe said proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be required to participate in many public events with a few exclusions.
In the weeks leading up to the vigil this weekend, a social media group called Concerned Parents SK organized protests opposing vaccines and mask mandates in front of hospitals in Saskatoon.
