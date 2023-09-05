Saskatoon group says its indoor skatepark would be 'way better' than Regina's

A Saskatoon group is delivering a petition to city hall calling for the creation of an indoor skate park.

The petition, which includes more than 150 signatures, asks for the City of Saskatoon to create an indoor facility tailored to skateboarding, BMX, scootering and roller skating.

"The City has lots of empty buildings that could work perfectly," a letter from business owner and skateboard museum proprietor Bruce Tucker says.

"Our winters are long and cold and there are limited places for the youth and all Saskatonians to go in the winter months."

Tucker says the group of skateboard enthusiasts he represents could build the "ramps and the entire facility" free of charge.

"The wood and the materials could cost as little as $2,000 to build," Tucker writes.

"We could build an amazing place, way better than Regina's park for under $10,000."

Tucker suggests insurance costs would not be prohibitive and says statistically skateboarding has fewer reported injuries than other sports such as soccer, baseball and hockey.

He says volunteers from Right to Skate, a Saskatoon non-profit devoted to promoting skateboarding, could staff the proposed indoor skatepark.

The letter and petition will be up for discussion at a meeting of the city's planning, development and community services committee on Wednesday.