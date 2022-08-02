Saskatoon group welcomes cash to increase HIV testing — but says more support needed

Saskatoon-based Prairie Harm Reduction says new federal cash to boost HIV testing was needed.

“We need to see a better investment across the country with HIV, not only in testing but supports for people who are at risk of contracting HIV,” executive director Kayla DeMong said.

According to the federal government, nearly 63,000 people are living with HIV in Canada. The government is spending $17.9 million to help increase testing.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said $8 million will fund the distribution of self-testing kits, which can be acquired anonymously and used at home, while the other $9.9 million will expand HIV testing in northern, remote or isolated communities.

For more strides to be made, DeMong says support must go beyond testing.

“It's about housing and access to health care, access to community resources, access to medication. So it's a very complex issue that we're dealing with in Saskatchewan."

The estimated incidence rate of HIV in Canada is four per 100,000, but is much higher — 239 per 100,000 — for people who inject drugs, according to the federal government.

The province had previously introduced free HIV self-test kits to the general public at 23 locations, including Prairie Harm Reduction, though DeMong said there hasn't been much uptake.

University of Saskatchewan Student Wellness Centre manager Jocelyn Orb said screening is a big part of prevention.

There is a stigma around getting tested for HIV and more people will feel comfortable using self-testing kits, she said.

“It just eliminates that need to make contact with healthcare professionals.”