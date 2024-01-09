Saskatoon groups working to keep people safe during extreme cold weather

The City of Saskatoon is gearing up to help vulnerable residents during the expected extreme cold snap this week.

The Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization said it will use the Extreme Cold Weather Emergency Response Plan from Tuesday through Sunday.

The city said the goal is to ensure everyone has access to safe locations when the city is experiencing extreme cold or severe weather.

About 35 community partners will team-up to provide essential winter gear and blankets, emergency overnight warming shelters and warm-up locations, outreach services and wellness checks.

An overnight warming shelter is now open from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the St. Mary’s Church hall, 211 Avenue O South.

The new overnight shelter comes just over a year after a man’s frozen body was found outside the City Centre Church in Saskatoon, prompting the province to establish its own cold weather strategy.

Anyone needing immediate shelter or emergency services can flag down or go to a parked city bus for help, according to the City of Saskatoon.

Medavie Health Services West paramedics advise the public to watch for signs of frostbite. These may include white waxy skin that feels numb, a burning sensation during re-warming, blistering and swelling of the affected area. Skin may also turn red, blue or purple.

If exposed to frostbite, the paramedic service said to go indoors immediately, remove all wet clothing, and immerse body parts in warm (not hot) water.

Medavie says to call emergency services or see a family doctor if swelling or pain doesn’t go away.