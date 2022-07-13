Saskatoon heat warning issued for second day in a row

Saskatoon continued to be under a heat warning Wednesday.

The warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is one of several throughout the western half of Saskatchewan.

The weather agency's forecast calls for temperatures as high as 34 C.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," the warning said.

It's the second day of soaring temperatures in the city.

On Tuesday, the City of Saskatoon activated its Extereme Heat Response plan.

The city said the plan helps ensure a "coordinated response to ensure cooling locations, wellness checks and water bottle distribution for residents experiencing homelessness."

The plan was developed following hundreds of heat-related deaths in British Columbia last year.

“There was a heat dome and they saw 600 deaths related to that heat dome. We looked at the research that was done there and the coroner’s report and that indicated that those who are most vulnerable are 50 years and over, and live on their own,” Pamela Goulden-McLeod, the director of Saskatoon’s Emergency Response told CTV News.

Older adults who don’t have a way to cool their homes with air conditioning are at a greater risk of death, Goulden-McLeod said.

“Particularly homes stay hot and they don’t have a chance to cool down so there’s an extreme period. This week is a perfect example. We’ve had two days of extreme heat," Goulden-McLeod said.

"It might cool down tomorrow a bit, but we’re going to see the weekend with extreme heat. We’re looking at what we need to do over the weekend to help people out."

Goulden-McLeod said after the dangerously hot weather in B.C. last year, many cities took note of the deficiencies in their own systems.

She said Saskatoon’s emergency management team is closely working with groups that have connections to older adults who could be at risk.

Homeless shelters are part of the outreach, with church groups also being contacted to help keep at-risk older adults safe, she said.

Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada said this summer's first stretch of extreme heat is arriving later than most years.

"So a little late out of the gate, I think, for what we usually expect," Lang said.

"The effects of heat are cumulative. So we can all kind of take a day of heat, but after a couple days starts really wearing on the body and that's why it's a concern," Lang said.

In a news release, the city offered tips to stay safe in the heat such as ensuring access to water, drinking regularly and moving to a cooler indoor space if possible.

The city also suggests closing windows during the day to trap cooler air indoors and drawing drapes or curtains to block sunlight.

Also residents are asked to alert emergency services if they see someone in distress.

Under the plan, there are a number of cooling locations available throughout the city's core nieghbourhoods.

⚠️ The Extreme Heat Response has been activated. Please share this list of cool down locations across #yxe and stay safe during this hot weather! ��️ pic.twitter.com/URZOdPrpSu