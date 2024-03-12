Saskatoon high school basketball playoffs affected by teachers' job actions

Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) said games and events for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week have been cancelled due to the withdrawal of extracurricular activities.

Last week Sask. teachers announced their next round of job action with plans to suspend all extracurricular activities for three days province-wide as they remain at odds with the province over a new contract.

The three-day extracurricular pause affects March 11, 12, and 13, and has meant the cancellation of semi-final basketball games.

SSSAD says it’s unable to reschedule these games and events, however, the city final championship for the Premier Basketball League will still be played on Friday, March 15.

SSSAD says although the semi-finals were not played due to the STF sanctions, senior administration from both school divisions, and the SSSAD have agreed that the top two seeded teams after league play will compete in the city championship.

“We acknowledge the third and fourth-place teams and the success they have experienced this year,” SSSAD said.

Teachers have been without a contract since August of 2023 and have declared impasses in bargaining in October and February.

Initial bargaining began in May of 2023.

—With files from Drew Postey