Saskatoon Hilltops aim to 'make things right' after last season's disappointing finish

The long road to the Canadian Junior Football League Championship started Monday as the Saskatoon Hilltops began their training camp at Ron Atchison Field.

“It’s been eight months since we’ve got to really smack the pads around, so we're really excited,” said fourth-year linebacker and long-snapper Konner Johnson. “We know what our goal is and we fell short last year, so that's still in the back of our minds for sure.”

The Hilltops have won six of the last seven Canadian Junior Football League titles, but players say they have a lot to prove after a disappointing finish last to the 2021 season. The Hilltops fell 17-14 to the Langley Rams, the eventual league champions.

“The mantra right here is, we're 0-and-1 and we’ve learned a lot from that loss last year in Langley, and were out to make things right,” said head coach Tom Sargeant.

As a veteran and a leader, Johnson says the new players coming in this year know what’s expected of them.

“We’re a very physical team, we're taught that from day one,” he said. “You’ve got to play tough, hard-nosed, physical football. Our coaches stress that in film all the time, but we also have to play smart, so we do a lot of film sessions and these young guys learn a lot really fast.”

Sargeant says the team enjoys the expectation of excellence, and the attention they get around town.

“We always have lofty expectations of ourselves and so does our city,” he said. “We embrace that, we appreciate that, and we don’t take anything for granted.”

The team will finalize its roster before a game against the Hilltops alumni on Thursday. Sargeant says most of the starting positions are locked in but there are always roles earned in camp.

“We’ll have a little bit of battle in our defensive backfield, there’ll be a little competition there, but our front seven on defense is stoked and ready to go,” said Sargeant. “Everybody’s locked in and ready to go, let's get out and execute some plans and see where it takes us.”

The Hilltops open the regular season at home on Aug. 14 against the Winnipeg Rifles.