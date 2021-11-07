Saskatoon Hilltops win thriller over Huskies in PFC semi-final

It came down to the final minute, but the Hilltops managed to come out on top against the Edmonton Huskies in a wild conference semi-final clash.

Dillan Heintz scored the winning touchdown with less than 30 seconds left to help lift the Hilltops to a 33-31 win. The game was tied at 24-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

With just under three minutes left, Teijon Abel-Douglas notched a field goal to give the Hilltops a 27-24 lead. But with just over a minute remaining, the Huskies clawed back, getting a touchdown to go up 31-27.

Saskatoon would regain the lead in the final seconds with a touchdown from Dillan Heintz.

The Hilltops came into the game as the second seed in the Prairie Football Conference (PFC).

The top seeded Regina Thunder downed the Winnipeg Rifles in 45-26 in the other semi-final.

It means the Hilltops and Thunder will clash in the conference championship on Nov. 14 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.