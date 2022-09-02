Saskatoon Home Depot evacuation prompted by threat, police say

The evacuation of a Saskatoon Home Depot location was prompted by a threat, according to police.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) were called to the store located in the 700 block of Circle Drive around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

"A business had reported receiving a threat regarding public safety at its building," an SPS statement said.

"SPS patrol and a member of the explosive disposal unit attended and, after investigation, determined there was no threat to public safety."

A heavy police presence was visible at the store throughout the morning.

Employees were seen waiting in the parking lot to re-enter the building and customers trying to drive into the area were turned away by police.

Around 12 p.m., workers and customers were allowed back into the store.

In an emailed statement, a Home Depot representative said the safety of the customers and associates is the company's first priority.

"Everyone was safely evacuated from our store which has since resumed regular operations following police instructions," the statement said.