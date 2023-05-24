Saskatoon homicide investigators seek white Dodge Caravan

Saskatoon police are asking the public for help locating a van related to their investigation into the killing of 30-year-old Angose Standingwater.

Investigators are trying to track down a white 2017 Dodge Caravan SE with the Saskatchewan licence plate 838 MXZ, according to a police news release. Police say the vehicle is in good condition and has a beaded lanyard hanging from the rearview mirror.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has other information on the homicide is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Standingwater died on Saturday night after entering a business suffering from serious injuries.

According to witnesses, four police vehicles, an ambulance and a fire truck responded to a restaurant located at 3055 Clarence Ave South at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Guests at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel witnessed the police response from across the street.

Several people told CTV News that guests of the restaurant were sent out a side door by emergency services.

Much of the parking lot was blocked off with police and tape and pylons following the incident.