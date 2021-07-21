Saskatoon homicide suspect arrested at U.S. border returned to Canada

A man wanted in connection to a Saskatoon homicide who was arrested by American authorities earlier this year has been returned to Canada.

Afrah Ali is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Logan Nayneecassum at a Lakewood neighbourhood restaurant last August.

Ali, the subject of a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested by U.S. border patrol officers after trying to cross into Montana in January.

Nayneecassum's shooting death occurred following a reported dispute involving numerous patrons.

Ali appeared in court in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.