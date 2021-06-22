Saskatoon house explosion caused by damage to gas line

Saturday’s house explosion on Clarence Avenue was caused by damage to a gas line inside the home, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

“There was no evidence of a clandestine lab or hazardous materials and no foul play was involved.”

The blast happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clarence Avenue South.

The 59-year-old resident of the home was found dead.

The explosion caused close to $600,000 in damage to the properties involved.