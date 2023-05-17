Saskatoon house fire leaves one dead

A person has died following a residential fire, according to Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

SFD was called to a fire in the 1300 block of Idylwyld Drive North just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“No other information was received, and the caller disconnected,” an SFD news release said.

The first crews to arrive at the scene reported smoke coming from the attic of the home.

SFD said four occupants had evacuated the home.

“One occupant had attempted to extinguish the fire while on the roof of an adjacent shed. This individual presented with singed hair but no other injuries and declined medical care,” the release said.

Firefighters broke through the door of the home, which SFD said was locked, and began battling the blaze from the inside.

“One of the occupants that had evacuated safely reported to the fire crews that there was possibly one occupant still inside,” SFD said.

Crews started searching for the occupant, the release said.

“Fire crews located an unknown aged male who had succumbed in the fire on the upper floor,” SFD said. “It is unknown why the occupant was unable to self-evacuate.”

SFD says the fire was brought under control by 1:21 p.m. and the scene was turned over to the fire investigator.