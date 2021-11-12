Saskatoon house fire sparked by 'makeshift furnace'

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was dispatched to a house fire in the 900 block of Avenue L North Friday morning that was caused by an “inappropriate and unsafe heat source.”

Due to an “extreme accumulation” of items in the yard and inside the home, it posed an extra challenge for firefighters to bring in hose lines and water onto the fire, SFD said in a news release.

SFD says fire crews had to work around extremely congested conditions in order to find the origin of the fire. No one was inside the home and in need of evacuation, however, the one occupant has been displaced due to the fire and has found alternate accommodations.

The fire investigator says utilities weren’t in service and a "makeshift furnace" in a bedroom caused the fire.

The furnace was made out of a barrel to allow items to be burned and “adequately” ventilated through the bedroom window. The fire was deemed accidental.

The damage is estimated to be $50,000 since the fire extended from the bedroom and its window onto the roof, the release said

The house is being closed under the authority of SFD due to the lack of utilities, fire damage and extreme accumulation found.