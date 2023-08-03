Saskatoon housing sales increase over summer

Saskatoon saw an 11 per cent rise in year-over-year housing sales in July, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

There were 497 sales reported in the city for July, which is also 16 per cent higher than 10-year averages, an SRA news release said.

“While inventory levels remain a concern for us, Saskatchewan is once again reporting sales levels well above long-term trends,” said SRA CEO Chris Guérette.

“Our market continues to benefit from a strong economy and record population growth, which is proving to help offset some of the impact caused by another policy interest rate increase by the Bank of Canada.”

However, inventory levels are still low, SRA said.

“Potential move-up buyers are less likely to list in the current rate environment,” Guérette said.

“When paired with persistent inventory challenges, the more affordable segment of the market remains extremely competitive.”

Saskatoon saw a record for benchmark price set in July at $384,200, which was up from $381,400 in June.