Saskatoon initiative collecting bikes for kids now in Regina

Saskatoon’s “Rides by Marv’s” has collected hundreds of bikes for kids and youth in need. Now, the initiative has arrived in the Queen City.

Used or new bikes can be dropped off now at 335 Henderson Drive north of the Coca Cola building in Regina, or at 3315 11th Street West in Saskatoon.

Marv Friesen founded “Rides by Marv’s” in 2019, and saw over 200 bikes donated last year.

He said the demand for bikes is high in many inner city schools and newcomers.

“We’ve been helping out with some Ukrainian families, which is a new need in our city and our province,” said Friesen.

The program partners with organizations in the community, such as the Saskatchewan Intercultural Association, to help distribute bikes accordingly.

In Regina, the African Canadian Resource Network and the Regina Open Door Society will assist in getting bikes to their new homes.

The decision to expand to Regina spurred from the need of a drop off spot in southern Saskatchewan.

“Estevan, Weyburn, Swift Current, Moose Jaw, all over the place, wanted to drop off bikes and really couldn’t get them to Saskatoon,” said Friesen, adding there is also a need in Regina.

Fellow MLA Mark Docherty took the opportunity to pick up the reigns here in the Queen City after the drop off site was offered by a friend of Friesen’s.

“This is an opportunity for the community to get involved and do the right thing,” said Docherty, “and the right thing is to get bikes in the hands of children and youth that require a bike.”

The collection period will end with Bike Day on July 3, when the bikes will be tuned up before distribution begins.

The REAL District will host Regina’s Bike Day, while Saskatoon’s will take place at both Canadian Tire locations.