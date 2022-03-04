Saskatoon inmate dies in custody

An inmate serving his sentence in Saskatoon has died.

Anthony Wood died from "apparent natural causes" at the Regional Psychiatric Centre, Correctional Service Canda (CSC) said in a news release.

Wood was serving a two-year, six-month sentence at the federal facility for sexual assault.

His sentence commenced on April 2, 2021, according to CSC.

CSC reviews all cases involving an inmate's death.

Saskatoon police and the coroner have been notified, CSC said.