Saskatoon inmate's death to be examined in inquest

An inquest into the death of a 33-year-old inmate will be held in April.

Randal Nicotine was found unresponsive inside his cell at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre on May 14, 2019.

Lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful and Nicotine was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

The inquest is scheduled for April 25-28 at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre.

Nicotine was arrested following a March 2019 police chase on Highway 4 near North Battleford.

The vehicle's driver shot at police during the pursuit, according to RCMP. There were no injuries.

Nicotine faced a number of charges including resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

Under the provincial Coroners Act, an inquest is ordered when an inmate dies unless the death was due to natural causes and could not have been prevented.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish facts surrounding a person's death and potentially offer recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.