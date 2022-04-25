Saskatoon intersection reopens following sinkhole repair

One of Saskatoon's busiest intersections has reopened after a sinkhole formed there last week.

The sinkhole opened up on April 20 where Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street East meet.

It formed after a leaking water pipe caused the road to collapse, according to the city.

The city had asked drivers to avoid the area while crews completed repairs.

The sinkhole repair is currently covered with gravel.

It will be repaved sometime in the next three weeks, according to the city.