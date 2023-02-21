Saskatoon investigator could not determine cause of Tuesday garage fire

An investigator was unable to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a double detached garage on the 100 block of Makaroff Road on Tuesday, the city says.

Crews were called to the blaze just before 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters arriving on scene saw the garage “fully involved.”

The fire was under control by about 12:11 p.m., a city news release said.

The investigator says the fire originated inside the garage, but could not find the cause. Damages are estimated at $25,000.

There were no injuries reported.