Saskatoon Irish pub owner claims his family introduced green beer to western Canada
The owner of an Irish pub in downtown Saskatoon says his bar has been busy all weekend, since St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Sunday this year.
“It’s a whole weekend of celebration,” said Daniel Ford Beavis, owner of O’Shea’s Irish Pub.
He said having it on a weekend gave families the opportunity to come for lunch and watch a performance from Irish dancers.
“When I started this over 22 years ago, I couldn’t image that I was going to be this family man,” Beavis said.
“But now we just love it, it’s all about the families.”
Celebrating the Irish holiday has been his family tradition for decades.
Beavis said his grandfather, who owned a hotel and bar just down the street, was the first person in western Canada to mark the occasion with green beer.
“They would dye the whole keg green, and they would go through 60 kegs of beer in one day on St. Patrick’s Day.”
The signature drink is made by mixing green food coloring and beer.
“It was always a good day to come in the next day because you get discounted beer, because they had to get rid of that leftover green beer.”
-
Volt hockey program seeks donations to help kids take part in sportsA local charity that offers a free accessible alternative to hockey for children across Alberta is looking for help.
-
Red Deer stabbing, biting rampage finds victim in hospital, man chargedA Red Deer man has been charged with several counts of assault after a stabbing rampage that injured two men and a police officer, and saw another officer bitten.
-
B.C. funds 2,000 new affordable homes for renters in Metro VancouverSeventeen new housing projects are set to add nearly 2,000 new affordable homes for renters in Metro Vancouver through British Columbia's community housing fund.
-
-
Sask. couple adds personality and character to forgotten driftwoodA retired Melfort couple is taking their unique hobby all around the province with the help of their family.
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facilityThe family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
Petition to rename Highway 400 for Canadian music legend Gordon LightfootA petition to rename Highway 400 after Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot is rapidly gaining support online.
-
As wildfire season nears, northern Ont. township calls for better preparationIn the wake of last summer’s devastating wildfires, a northern Ontario mayor is calling on the federal and provincial governments to be better prepared this summer.
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summerIn a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.