According to Statistics Canada (StatCan), Saskatoon ranks among the top 10 urban centres in the nation when it comes to its rate of growth.

The city's population rose by 1.9 per cent, tying with Calgary and Kelowna for fourth place, the agency said in a new report.

The report draws on data collected between July 2019 and July 2020.

While Saskatoon saw growth, larger urban centres such as Toronto and Montreal saw a record-breaking loss of people.

Oshawa, located about 60 kilometres from Toronto, saw the highest rate of growth in Canada, with a two per cent population increase.

Saskatoon also made a strong showing in a StatCan report last year, also placing fourth among cities, with a two per cent growth rate.