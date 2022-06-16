Saskatoon judge ends rocky court appearance by hanging up on man who was injured in a police shooting

Ronnie Glen Herman was supposed to discuss the particulars of his trial over the phone in provincial court, but the conversation ended with a judge hanging up on him.

Herman is charged with possessing a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm and breaching his probation.

The charges relate to an incident in February. Police say they were called to a home on Avenue L South for reports of an armed man.

Following an alleged physical altercation at the door of the home, police say Herman ran away — carrying a handgun and machete.

Responding officers fired several shots and Herman was injured.

He taken to hospital for his injuries, according to police.

While in custody, speaking to a judge on the phone on Thursday, Herman said he doesn’t approve of the trial date set for Sept. 15.

Herman’s lawyer said it was the soonest date she could get.

“I was put in here for something I didn’t do,” Herman said on the phone.

Herman often spoke over the judge and said there was too much static on the line.

“Hang on, one at a time,” the judge said to Herman.

The judge adjourned the matter to Friday, for an in-person appearance.

While the judge attempted to tell Herman about the rescheduling, Herman continued to speak.

“You’re all against me,” he said.

The judge hung up.

“Sorry about that. We’ll straighten this out tomorrow,” the judge said.