Saskatoon judge lifts Legacy Christian Academy publication ban
Rory MacLean
An alleged victim of a former staff member of Legacy Christian Academy can now be identified after she successfully petitioned in court to have a publication ban lifted.
Jennifer Beaudry wanted her name made public so she is free to talk about the case. A provincial court judge lifted the ban on Thursday.
Beaudry says she and Aaron Benneweis had a relationship spanning several years when she was a young teen and he was in his 30s and working at the school.
Benneweis, who is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor, is expected to enter a plea on April 20.
