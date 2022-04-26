Saskatoon keeps mandatory masks on transit

Saskatoon Transit riders must continue to wear masks for at least another month.

On Monday, city council voted to keep requiring mask use on buses. The policy will be reconsidered each month.

Masking at city facilities is encouraged but not required.

A report from city administration included an update from local Medical Health Officer Dr. Jasmine Hasselback, who said each person should get as many vaccinations as they are eligible for.

She also said staying home when sick and wearing a mask while in shared spaces with the best mask possible is still strongly recommended.

“Although COVID-19 transmission remains remarkably high in our community, we are at a point where a person’s best next step is to ensure they make a well-informed decision about their own personal risk and take action accordingly."

According to the report, the viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater has increased by a cumulative 770 per cent over the past two weeks.

The administration said its transitioning from a crisis response to COVID-19 to embedding the response in its normal procedures, including amplifying the Saskatchewan Health Authority's messaging regarding COVID-19 and vaccines.

"Considering all factors, the administration is not recommending any operational changes that would affect the public’s interface with the city."