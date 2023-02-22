Saskatoon led Canada in job growth, city says

Saskatoon led the nation in job growth according to the City of Saskatoon.

Based on the results of Statistics Canada's yearly Labour Force Survey, the city says Saskatoon led the country in year-over-year employment.

"Saskatoon led Canada with the highest relative year-over-year employment growth at 9.6 per cent and recorded the country’s highest employment rate at 68 per cent — meaning Saskatoon had the highest share of people working relative to the working-age population," a city news release said.

Mayor Charlie Clark called the rise in employment a "remarkable story."

"(It's) a testament to the resilience of our community and our economic fundamentals,” Clark said in the news release.

"The signs are promising that the local economy will continue to be a national leader in the years to come, providing good jobs and opportunities for those calling Saskatoon home," Clark said.

According to the city's analysis of the data, Saskatoon also had the highest annual job growth recorded over the last 15 years.