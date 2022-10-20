Saskatoon library builds collection of dyslexia-friendly books

The Saskatoon Public Library has collected over 600 dyslexia-friendly books for a pilot program to improve accessibility.

“They're designed in a particular way for people living with dyslexia,” director of collections and service infrastructure Amanda Lepage told CTV news.

“So for example, they've found that sometimes the layout or the font even the color of the paper can make a difference in how people read a book and understand the information, or be able to process the information on the page.”

She said there are a number of ways of decoding the words for those with dyslexia.

“Specific publishers actually introduced these books into publication. So you know, a variety of publishers do it in a different way. But the research looks like these books are much more accessible to people who have dyslexia or other print disabilities.”

Among the books are readers for younger children as well as some young adult books, Lepage said.

“We are always trying to find new and interesting and different ways to reduce barriers to service. We know that not everyone can access information in the same way.”

She said other libraries were involved in the pilot program, including the provincial library.

“What we're doing is we're putting these books out there and seeing how well it’s received,” she said.

The library will be looking for feedback on how much value patrons find in the collection, Lepage said.

If the collection is well received they may expand, she said.

“We offer specialized equipment and specialized formats to help people access the same kind of information that people without a disability can access. When these started to come on the market. We felt like it was important to break down that barrier as well.”