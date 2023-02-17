Saskatoon Lighthouse may not have enough money left to pay staff

The fate of the financially troubled Lighthouse in Saskatoon remains uncertain after a court hearing on Thursday.

The hearing, which was expected to decide whether the non-profit would go into receivership, was adjourned until Tuesday.

The delay comes after recent court filings outlined financial concerns at the Lighthouse and a previously-conducted audit identified potential conflicts of interest involving some board members,

During Thursday's hearing, court heard that Affinity Credit Union, the Lighthouse's primary lender, says there is only $43,000 left in the non-profit's line of credit, which is not enough to cover upcoming paydays for employees.

During the hearing at Court of King's Bench, it also came to light that the three members of the board who are not applying for receivership had retained a new lawyer, who was given the long weekend to review the documents and come back prepared.

Justice Allison Rothery said that a decision would be made on Tuesday, as hopefully more information can be learned over the weekend to gain a better understanding of the situation.

The lawyers involved have agreed that there can be no selling of assets, no operational changes or layoffs, and no destroying records of any kind.

The Lighthouse's current financial issues surfaced after two board members applied to the court, asking for the organization to be put into receivership.

They claimed that the board was unable to make decisions in the best interest of the corporation, and the Ministry of Social Services was withholding payment of more than $100,000 pending mandatory financial reporting that the Lighthouse was unable to provide.

The Lighthouse owes Affinity Credit Union nearly $2.4 million, and according to court filings, the credit union believes the Lighthouse is insolvent and intends to apply for liquidation.

--With files from Keenan Sorokan