A Saskatoon long-term care home where a COVID-19 outbreak was suspected hasn't seen a new coronavirus case since late December.

"I am pleased to share with you that Sherbrooke is officially out of suspect COVID-19 outbreak. This means that for the past two weeks, no Elders or staff have tested positive for COVID-19," Sherbrooke Community Centre CEO Suellen Beatty said in a letter to residents and their families.

As a result, all residents in the affected area at the facility are no longer restricted to their rooms, Beatty said.

"I want to say thank you to our incredibly dedicated staff for following the proper infection control practices."

Beatty also thanked the residents in the affected area "who sacrificed a great deal these past weeks for the greater good of their community."

Thank you also to Public Health and Saskatchewan Health Authority officials who shared their knowledge and expertise with us."

The "suspect outbreak" status came after a resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 26.