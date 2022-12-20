Saskatoon looking into ways to limit 'stomach-turning odour' from north-end business

This story contains an image some readers may find troubling.

The city is looking into potential options to mitigate the smell coming from a business in Saskatoon's north industrial area.

At Monday's council meeting, Councillor Randy Donauer brought forward a motion to get administration to explore any options to reduce the smelly aroma originating from West Coast Reduction Limited, a rendering plant that processes slaughterhouse leftovers.

"It's a stomach-turning odour," said Donauer, councillor for Ward 5, where the plant is located.

"This past year, something has changed and I'm not sure what that is. But this has been a regular issue and the discomfort to the residents has been quite pronounced."

West Coast Reduction has been operating in Saskatoon at its Miners Avenue location since 1990. While the company is always ready and willing to work with the city, finding out where the smell is going and how best to eliminate it can be challenging.

"It's an elusive, difficult thing to do, but we've been doing it for years with great success," said Ken Ingram, West Coast's director of technical and environmental services.

"We were aware of the motion coming at the council meeting but, you know, we were surprised to hear that that was happening because we hadn't had indications from city staff that the situation warranted something like that."

West Coast is no stranger to navigating through complaints. It comes with the territory.

In 2021, West Coast faced numerous complaints in Metro Vancouver, where a rendering plant sits at a port in Vancouver Harbour.

The plant became a source of controversy when the company needed to apply for a permit to discharge gases and other contaminants as part of a standard practice in the industry.

In its original application, the company asked to expand operating hours and increase the amount of pollution. Nearby residents met the application with a stink of their own.

More than 800 people signed a petition calling on the city to deny the application.

The result was Metro Vancouver and West Coast Reduction agreeing on an amended application which will eventually see the rendering plant move from the port during the course of the permit.

"It's just not a great location for rendering and there's better uses for that space so that plant will probably be relocated in the next five or six years or so," Ingram said.

Donauer's motion is also calling on the city to seek input from the provincial and federal governments about the city's legal ability and scope to limit the smell.

Donauer says he raised the issue because the current zoning bylaw limits what "is reasonable" in heavy industrial zoning.

"I don't think that the average reasonable and prudent person would think that what my residents have put up with this year is reasonable," Donauer said.

Ingram said the only thing he could pinpoint the issue to is the facility ramping up production over the summer.

"But it doesn't really make sense to us that there would be such an odor in the neighborhood attributable to that facility," Ingram said.

Donauer said his residents have put up with enough; people have approached him all year long saying they don't go to the park with their children, exercise outdoors or sit outside on the patio at certain times because of the alarming odour.

"This is quite sustained, and quite significant and something needs to be done," he said.

City administrators are to report back no later than the end of March.